Indian government proposes IT Rules, 2021 changes to curb misinformation
The Indian government wants to crack down on fake news and hit campaigns online, especially those that damage reputations.
They've proposed new changes to the IT Rules, 2021, focusing on how news and current affairs are shared on social platforms.
If you have thoughts or concerns, you can give feedback until April 14 (and maybe longer if they extend it).
Proposed rules tighten data and definitions
The updates aim to make platforms more responsible by tightening data rules and clearly defining what counts as news or current affairs.
There's also a plan for shared oversight: the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will get some say, but MeitY stays in charge overall.
Officials promise these changes won't silence criticism. They just want to slow the spread of misinformation that can hurt people or businesses.