Indian government sets 708.64L mt paddy procurement target for Kharif
India
The Indian government has just set a paddy procurement goal of 708.64 lakh metric tons for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season.
This was decided in a meeting led by the Union Food Secretary, where officials discussed how to keep food supplies steady and storage ready, especially as procurement, public distribution, and foodgrain storage were on everyone's mind.
India tightens rice quality, AI verification
Rice quality rules are getting stricter: only 10% broken grains allowed in raw rice, and 5% in parboiled rice.
States need to upgrade their milling facilities to meet these standards.
Plus, AI will be used to verify stocks through the Procurement Centre Smart Assessment Portal.