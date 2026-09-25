Indian government unclear how to process 2027 census caste data

The Indian government hasn't yet figured out how it will sort and analyze caste data for the 2027 census.

For the first time since independence, people who are not from the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes can enter their caste names in an open column or pick "no-caste" instead of choosing from a set list.

While this sounds more flexible, experts, Opposition parties, and associations representing Other Backwards Classes worry it could get messy, like in 2011, when over 4.6 million different caste entries flooded in.