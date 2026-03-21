Indian man killed in Saudi Arabia during Iranian missile attack
India
Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh working in Saudi Arabia, lost his life during an Iranian missile attack on Riyadh.
He was talking to his wife on the phone when the call suddenly dropped. Later, his family learned he had likely been killed by missile debris near a refinery.
Family struggles to bring his body home
Saudi defense forces intercepted four missiles aimed at Riyadh, but the incident still claimed Ravi's life and has left other Indian families worried about loved ones working abroad.
Ravi was the sole earner for his parents, wife, and young son.
Now, his family is struggling to bring his body home and says they have not received much support from authorities yet.