Indian Navy adds 3 indigenous ships in Kolkata, underscoring self-reliance

GRSE built Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray

Dunagiri is a stealth frigate loaded with advanced weapons like BrahMos missiles, reviving the name of a legendary ship retired in 2010.

Sanshodhak will handle deep-sea surveys to support both port development and research, while Agray is set up for anti-submarine missions in shallow waters.

All three ships are made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), showing off India's growing shipbuilding skills.