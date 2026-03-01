Indian Navy adds 3 indigenous ships in Kolkata, underscoring self-reliance
India
The Indian Navy just added three homebuilt ships, Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray, to its fleet in Kolkata.
This move strengthens India's maritime defense and highlights the country's push to build more of its own defense technology instead of relying on imports.
GRSE built Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray
Dunagiri is a stealth frigate loaded with advanced weapons like BrahMos missiles, reviving the name of a legendary ship retired in 2010.
Sanshodhak will handle deep-sea surveys to support both port development and research, while Agray is set up for anti-submarine missions in shallow waters.
All three ships are made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), showing off India's growing shipbuilding skills.