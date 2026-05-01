Indian Navy receives 4th Project-17A Nilgiri-class frigate named Mahendragiri

Mahendragiri armed with 8 BrahMos MR-SAM

Mahendragiri packs some serious firepower, like eight BrahMos supersonic missiles (which were fired during Operation Sindoor last year) and the MR-SAM air defense system that's already proven itself in real conflicts.

It's also loaded with high-tech sensors to spot threats in the air, on the surface, and below the waves.

The ship will officially join the fleet in a few months, as the Navy gears up for even more next-generation ships down the line.