Indian Navy receives 4th Project-17A Nilgiri-class frigate named Mahendragiri
The Indian Navy just got its fourth Nilgiri-class frigate, Mahendragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
These Project-17A ships are designed for better stealth and upgraded technology compared to older models.
In total, seven of these advanced frigates are planned, with three coming from another shipyard.
Mahendragiri armed with 8 BrahMos MR-SAM
Mahendragiri packs some serious firepower, like eight BrahMos supersonic missiles (which were fired during Operation Sindoor last year) and the MR-SAM air defense system that's already proven itself in real conflicts.
It's also loaded with high-tech sensors to spot threats in the air, on the surface, and below the waves.
The ship will officially join the fleet in a few months, as the Navy gears up for even more next-generation ships down the line.