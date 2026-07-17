Indian Navy receives another MH-60R Seahawk under $2.13 billion deal

The Indian Navy just received another MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the US part of a big $2.13 billion deal for 24 helicopters signed back in 2020.

The latest one landed in Kochi last week, and two more are on the way soon.

These Seahawks are joining squadrons at INS Garuda (Kochi) and INS Hansa (Goa), helping fill gaps in antisubmarine warfare and replacing the old Sea King fleet.