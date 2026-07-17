Indian Navy receives another MH-60R Seahawk under $2.13 billion deal
The Indian Navy just received another MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the US part of a big $2.13 billion deal for 24 helicopters signed back in 2020.
The latest one landed in Kochi last week, and two more are on the way soon.
These Seahawks are joining squadrons at INS Garuda (Kochi) and INS Hansa (Goa), helping fill gaps in antisubmarine warfare and replacing the old Sea King fleet.
MH-60R Romeo boosts Indian Ocean surveillance
Nicknamed "Romeo," the MH-60R is packed with tech: think advanced radars, dipping sonars, and secure communications.
It can fly up to 830km for four hours straight, and comes armed with torpedoes, Hellfire missiles, and machine guns.
Built to operate from ships like carriers or destroyers, this helicopter is set to seriously upgrade India's ability to spot underwater threats and keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.