Indian Railways adds 102 special trains for festival travel
Traveling home for the festivals? Indian Railways is making it easier this year by adding 102 special trains to handle the festive rush.
Key cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi will get extra connections through the Solapur Division, so heading home or visiting friends should be a lot smoother.
Mumbai-Chennai specials make 6 trips
These special trains run from October 10 to November 24 across several routes.
For example, Mumbai-Chennai specials will make six trips each way between October 15 and November 19, stopping at key halts like Dadar and Pune.
Kolhapur-Kalaburagi specials will run almost daily during peak season too.
Bookings open September 27 via IRCTC
Ticket bookings open on September 27 via IRCTC, reservation counters, or the RailOne app.
If you're planning to travel, it's smart to book early: these seats go fast during festival time!