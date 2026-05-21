Indian Railways invests ₹962 cr for 3rd Kiul Jhajha track
India
Big update: Indian Railways is investing ₹962 crore to add a third track between Kiul and Jhajha in Bihar.
This 54-kilometer stretch is all about making the busy Delhi-Howrah route less crowded, so both passenger and freight trains can move more smoothly.
The project got the green light from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 19, 2026.
Links Kolkata Haldia ports to Nepal
This new line isn't just about faster trains: it's set to boost trade by connecting major ports like Kolkata and Haldia with places as far as Nepal.
It'll help factories and businesses in the region by cutting delays, supporting industrial hubs, and making sure goods (and people!) get where they need to go without bottlenecks.