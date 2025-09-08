1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launching soon: What we know

The Indian Railways is launching the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express just before Diwali, with reports indicating a possible launch date by the end of September. This new premium service will connect Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj, significantly reducing travel time to 11.5 hours from the usual 12-17 hours. The train is expected to leave Patna at 8:00pm and reach Delhi by 7:30am the next day, saving passengers time with overnight travel options.

Journey details Train to run at max speed of 180km/h The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to significantly reduce journey times on the Delhi-Patna route by running at a maximum speed of 180km/h. The train's launch is a major expansion of the Vande Bharat brand, which was first launched in 2019. Unlike existing chair-car models optimized for daytime travel, this new sleeper variant targets high-demand overnight markets.

Comfort and amenities Modern amenities for passenger comfort Manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) using advanced Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the train is equipped with a range of modern features for passenger comfort and safety. These include CCTV cameras, LED screens for information and entertainment, automatic doors with sensors, modern fire safety systems, and onboard announcement facilities. The interiors are finished to an aircraft-like standard, promising a premium travel experience.

Pricing and value Ticket fares expected to be higher than Rajdhani Express Ticket fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express are expected to be 10-15% higher than those on the Rajdhani Express. However, railway officials justify this by highlighting shorter journey times and upgraded amenities. Compared to flights, this service offers a cheaper alternative while maintaining comfort levels for long-distance travelers.