Indian Railways reroutes 40+ trains in May for Jaunpur remodel

Patna-Gomtinagar Vande Bharat rerouted

The Patna-Gomtinagar Vande Bharat will skip Ayodhya Dham and go via Jafarabad-Sultanpur-Ayodhya Cantt instead.

Other big trains like Ballia-Anand Vihar Special and Surat-Chhapra Special are also skipping stops like Jaunpur and Mariahu.

Plus, MEMU trains 65101 and 65119 will now end at Muftiganj.

Best bet: check your train status online before heading out!