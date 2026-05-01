Indian Railways reroutes 40+ trains in May for Jaunpur remodel
India
Travel plans on track?
Heads up: Indian Railways is rerouting 40-plus trains, including the Patna-Gomtinagar Vande Bharat Express, in May 2026.
This is all because of yard remodeling work at Jaunpur Junction, aimed at making trains faster and smoother.
If you're traveling around then, double-check your train's route to avoid surprises.
Patna-Gomtinagar Vande Bharat rerouted
The Patna-Gomtinagar Vande Bharat will skip Ayodhya Dham and go via Jafarabad-Sultanpur-Ayodhya Cantt instead.
Other big trains like Ballia-Anand Vihar Special and Surat-Chhapra Special are also skipping stops like Jaunpur and Mariahu.
Plus, MEMU trains 65101 and 65119 will now end at Muftiganj.
Best bet: check your train status online before heading out!