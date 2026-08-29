Indian Railways to add 4th track on 7 busiest routes
India
Big update for train travelers: Indian Railways is rolling out a fourth track on seven of its busiest routes, think Delhi-Howrah, Chennai-Mumbai, and more, spanning nearly 11,000km.
These lines carry a huge chunk of India's rail traffic but cover just a small part of the network.
The goal? Handle more passengers and goods smoothly as numbers keep rising.
Indian rail passengers topped 741cr
These routes being expanded to four tracks connect major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Howrah.
Some see over 200 trains zooming by daily at high speeds.
With 25,000 trains running each day and travel demand only growing (more than 741 crore passengers in 2025-26!), this expansion should mean less crowding and more capacity for everyone, plus it's a win for greener travel.