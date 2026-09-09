Indian schools open Thursday, Delhi closed Friday for BRICS summit
India
Most schools across India will be open as usual on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Delhi schools are staying open Thursday but will be closed on Friday, September 11, due to the BRICS summit in the national capital.
Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh have not announced any statewide holidays, though some districts might announce last-minute closures if heavy rain or waterlogging hits.
Check school updates or local news
If you are in a region with weather warnings or lots of rain lately, check your school's updates or local news before heading out.
Things can change quickly if conditions get worse, so stay alert for any announcements from your district or school.