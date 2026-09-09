Indian schools open Thursday, Delhi closed Friday for BRICS summit

Most schools across India will be open as usual on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Delhi schools are staying open Thursday but will be closed on Friday, September 11, due to the BRICS summit in the national capital.

Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh have not announced any statewide holidays, though some districts might announce last-minute closures if heavy rain or waterlogging hits.