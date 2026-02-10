Indian shooter Patil dies in car accident at 27
Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, a 27-year-old international shooter from India, lost his life in a car accident on Monday morning near Durves village, Palghar district, Maharashtra.
He was heading from Pune to Gujarat for practice when the car he was traveling in crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.
His friend Yash Prashant Chaudhary, who was driving, survived and is under investigation for negligence.
Patil's achievements and contributions to shooting
Patil started shooting at age 12 and quickly made his mark—he won gold at the Junior World Cup in Azerbaijan (2016), as well as national team and individual titles.
Beyond medals, he worked as a Sports Officer at Balewadi Sports Complex and played an active role in Indian shooting circles.
His sudden passing has left many in the sports community shocked and saddened.