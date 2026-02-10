Indian shooter Patil dies in car accident at 27 India Feb 10, 2026

Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, a 27-year-old international shooter from India, lost his life in a car accident on Monday morning near Durves village, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

He was heading from Pune to Gujarat for practice when the car he was traveling in crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

His friend Yash Prashant Chaudhary, who was driving, survived and is under investigation for negligence.