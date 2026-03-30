Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations
About 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India are gearing up to visit Pakistan for the Baisakhi festival, arriving April 10.
The main celebration happens at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 14: Baisakhi is a big deal for Sikhs, marking the harvest season and bringing everyone together in yellow turbans at sacred sites.
Pakistan promises pilgrims security and services
Pakistani officials said security, medical help, and smooth transport will be ensured for the pilgrims. Pilgrims will also stop by other key spots such as Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that all departments must work together with effective teamwork to project a positive image of Pakistan to the world.
There will be extra restrooms, more immigration counters, and an emphasis on making sure everything runs safely and smoothly.