Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations

Pakistan promises pilgrims security and services

Pakistani officials said security, medical help, and smooth transport will be ensured for the pilgrims. Pilgrims will also stop by other key spots such as Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that all departments must work together with effective teamwork to project a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

There will be extra restrooms, more immigration counters, and an emphasis on making sure everything runs safely and smoothly.