Indian students' top engineering admissions eligibility lost after CBSE regrading
India
Indian students in the Middle East are asking for help after a sudden grading change dropped their board exam scores.
Even though many did well in JEE Main, their new marks mean they no longer qualify for top engineering admissions, all because CBSE changed its evaluation after Saudi Arabia canceled exams over security concerns.
Families seek relief from Dharmendra Pradhan
The new system hit hard at schools like International Indian School Dammam, where pass rates fell from nearly 100% to just more than 72%.
More than 300 families have reached out to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting relaxed eligibility rules and improvement exams so students don't lose a year because of this unexpected grading shift.