India's 1st hydrogen-powered train reaches 120km/h in Haryana test
Big news for green travel: India's first hydrogen-powered train hit a top speed of 120km per hour during its last test run on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana this week.
This marks a big leap for Indian Railways as they work to roll out cleaner, more eco-friendly trains that could seriously cut down on carbon emissions.
Jind hydrogen refueling and train safety
Railway officials kept a close eye on the trial to make sure everything ran smoothly and safely in real-world conditions.
To support these new trains, Indian Railways built special hydrogen production and refueling stations at Jind.
The train runs on hydrogen fuel cells, meaning it emits water vapor instead of pollution, and comes packed with safety features like leak detectors and flame sensors.
It's a solid step toward greener travel in India.