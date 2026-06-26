India's 1st hydrogen-powered train reaches 120km/h in Haryana test

Jind hydrogen refueling and train safety

Railway officials kept a close eye on the trial to make sure everything ran smoothly and safely in real-world conditions.

To support these new trains, Indian Railways built special hydrogen production and refueling stations at Jind.

The train runs on hydrogen fuel cells, meaning it emits water vapor instead of pollution, and comes packed with safety features like leak detectors and flame sensors.

It's a solid step toward greener travel in India.