India's 1st hydrogen train inaugurated by PM Modi in Haryana
India
India's first hydrogen-powered train rolls out on July 17, 2026, with PM Modi kicking off the service.
Running between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, it covers 89km in about two hours and stops at 12 stations.
The Railways call this a big leap toward greener travel.
Train emits only water vapor
Powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell, the train hits speeds up to 75km/h and produces only water vapor: no pollution.
Safety is built in, with automatic leak detectors and shut-off devices.
Experts say hydrogen trains could replace diesel engines on routes without electrification if green hydrogen becomes affordable and infrastructure grows.