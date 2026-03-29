India's 1st wild-born cheetah Mukhi turns 3 at Kuno NP
India
Mukhi just hit her third birthday at Kuno National Park, making her the first cheetah born in the wild in India after many years.
Her arrival marks a huge step for Project Cheetah, which is all about bringing these speedy cats back to Indian grasslands.
Cheetah Mukhi reportedly has 3-5 cubs
Not only did Mukhi survive and thrive, she is now a mom herself, with reports saying she has given birth to three to five cubs, which, if confirmed, would help boost the park's cheetah numbers.
Her story shows Project Cheetah is working and gives hope for more wildlife making a comeback in Madhya Pradesh and across India.