India's Cabinet approves more than ₹24,200cr highways under PM GatiShakti

Telangana widening, Bihar and MP upgrades

Telangana will see key highways widened across Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mancherial, shaving off up to 90 minutes of travel time.

Bihar is set for a major upgrade with a greenfield bypass in Purnea to ease congestion.

Madhya Pradesh gets improvements on NH-347B plus a new bypass near Khargone, all aiming to make getting around faster and easier.