India's Cabinet approves more than ₹24,200cr highways under PM GatiShakti
India
Big road upgrades are coming: India's Cabinet just approved more than ₹24,200 crore for highway projects in Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
The goal? Smoother travel and less traffic under the PM GatiShakti plan.
Odisha gets a 160-km coastal highway that will save drivers about 2.5 hours.
Telangana widening, Bihar and MP upgrades
Telangana will see key highways widened across Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mancherial, shaving off up to 90 minutes of travel time.
Bihar is set for a major upgrade with a greenfield bypass in Purnea to ease congestion.
Madhya Pradesh gets improvements on NH-347B plus a new bypass near Khargone, all aiming to make getting around faster and easier.