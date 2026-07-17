India's CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls electoral roll a living document
India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says the country's massive electoral roll, nearly 950 million voters, is a "living document" that keeps evolving.
He shared this at the ECI's first media conference, where over 380 journalists gathered to talk about how media connects people and helps strengthen democracy.
Kumar: 1.2 million officers, 1.5 million agents auditing
Kumar highlighted that over 1.2 million booth-level officers and over 1.5 million booth-level agents work behind the scenes as "concurrent auditors," making sure every detail stays up to date.
Elections are protected by strict laws and guidelines, and stakeholders constantly check these processes.
Kumar also praised voters for their active participation in recent elections, calling it a sign of strong public faith in India's system.