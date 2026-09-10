India's Department of Telecommunications FRI stops ₹5,043.7cr cyber fraud

India just stopped cyber fraud worth ₹5,043.7 crore in the past 15 months using a tool called the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI).

Rolled out by the Department of Telecommunications in May 2025, FRI flags risky mobile numbers as medium, high, or very high risk.

Banks and UPI apps now use these ratings to block shady transactions or warn you before your money goes anywhere.

It's a big shift from old-school methods that only chased stolen funds after the fact.