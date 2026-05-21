India's diesel demand jumps as pump prices are ₹40-42 cheaper
India
India's retail diesel demand just shot up in some regions, thanks to buyers switching from bulk purchases to filling up at regular gasoline pumps, mainly because it's ₹40 to ₹42 cheaper per liter.
This sudden rush led to some short-term supply issues at stations, but the Oil Ministry says there's no need to worry: supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas are sufficient and refineries are operating at optimum capacity.
Refinery restart delivers 1cr domestic cylinders
On the bright side, LPG production is running smoothly again after a refinery restart: over 1 crore domestic cylinders were delivered in just three days.
Refineries across India are working flat out, so supplies of gasoline, diesel, LPG, and natural gas remain stable even with global challenges.