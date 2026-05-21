India's diesel demand jumps as pump prices are ₹40-42 cheaper India May 21, 2026

India's retail diesel demand just shot up in some regions, thanks to buyers switching from bulk purchases to filling up at regular gasoline pumps, mainly because it's ₹40 to ₹42 cheaper per liter.

This sudden rush led to some short-term supply issues at stations, but the Oil Ministry says there's no need to worry: supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas are sufficient and refineries are operating at optimum capacity.