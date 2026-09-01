India's electricity demand surpasses 260 GW amid El Nino
India
India just crossed 260 GW on September 8, 2026, way up from last year's numbers.
The main reasons? Sultry weather and not enough rain thanks to El Nino, which means everyone's cranking up the AC and farmers need more water for crops.
Power usage has stayed sky-high all month.
India coal stocks dip to 23MT
Low rainfall has pushed up irrigation needs in the mornings, putting extra strain on the grid.
At the same time, hydroelectric output dropped around 10.3% compared with last year, so thermal plants are working overtime, but nearly 58 of them are running dangerously low on coal.
The government is trying to boost coal deliveries as stocks dip to just 23 million metric tons, but until rains ease up and supplies recover, there's not much room for error.