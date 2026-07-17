India's electricity use hits 270 GW on July 16
India
India's electricity use just hit 270 gigawatts on July 16, almost reaching the big 2026 peak predicted by the government.
Thanks to scorching heat and everyone cranking up their fans and air conditioners, we saw another record day back in May, too.
The good news? The government had said the record demand on May 21 was successfully met.
Thermal plants supplied nearly 2-thirds
During this huge surge, thermal power plants stepped up, providing nearly two-thirds of all electricity.
Solar made up about a fifth, while hydro and wind chipped in smaller shares.
Officials had already checked that coal reserves were solid, enough for nearly three weeks, so even with the heatwave pushing demand higher, fuel supplies stayed steady and reliable.