India's electricity use rose over 4% in April, 154bn units
India
India's electricity use shot up by more than 4% this April, totaling 154 billion units compared with last year.
Early spells of rain in parts of the country brought a bit of relief at first, but as the heat returned, more people across the country cranked up their air conditioners, pushing demand higher.
India's peak demand reached 256.1 GW
On April 25, India's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 256.1 gigawatts, and for four days in April, it stayed above 250 gigawatts.