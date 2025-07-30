Next Article
India's electricity use to grow 4% in 2025: IEA report
India's electricity use is expected to go up by 4% in 2025, a bit less than last year's growth, thanks to cooler summers shifting peak demand later.
Still, with new power plants coming online, peak demand could hit an all-time high of 270 GW.
Renewables on the rise
Renewable energy is having a moment—solar jumped 25%, wind nearly 30%, and hydropower rose too, bringing renewables close to 14% of India's power mix.
Nuclear power also grew, led by Rajasthan Unit-7, with more on the way.
Coal and gas power
Coal power dipped slightly early this year while gas-fired generation dropped sharply.
India's aiming for cleaner energy overall—with emissions intensity expected to fall nearly 4% each year and possible new rules for air conditioners that could ease future electricity spikes.