'India's energy, fertilizer crisis looming...': Rajnath Singh on West Asia

Singh lauds Dhami government for Uttarakhand's progress

Singh highlighted major development in Uttarakhand under Chief Minister Dhami, like a ₹19,000 crore gender budget for 2026-27 and huge infrastructure projects such as the Char Dham road and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

He also mentioned welfare moves for ex-servicemen and efforts to keep the state clean by removing illegal encroachments, while taking a jab at the opposition for blaming institutions after losing elections.