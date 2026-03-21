'India's energy, fertilizer crisis looming...': Rajnath Singh on West Asia
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out about how the ongoing West Asia conflict could affect India, especially with possible shortages in energy and fertilizers.
He credited Prime Minister Modi for steering the country through these global challenges, saying that diplomacy, not conflict, is the solution.
Singh lauds Dhami government for Uttarakhand's progress
Singh highlighted major development in Uttarakhand under Chief Minister Dhami, like a ₹19,000 crore gender budget for 2026-27 and huge infrastructure projects such as the Char Dham road and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
He also mentioned welfare moves for ex-servicemen and efforts to keep the state clean by removing illegal encroachments, while taking a jab at the opposition for blaming institutions after losing elections.