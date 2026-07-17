India's FSSAI issues notices to major brands over unsubstantiated claims

Some brands, including The Whole Truth and Cipzer, have already changed their labels to follow the new rules.

FSSAI is pushing for more transparency so shoppers aren't misled by clever marketing.

If you want to check if a product is truly "100% organic," look for the Jaivik Bharat logo; that's your sign it's legit.

And remember: just because something says "zero added sugar" or "high protein," doesn't always mean it's as healthy as it sounds.