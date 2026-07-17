India's FSSAI issues notices to major brands over unsubstantiated claims
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has put several big brands, like Emami Healthy & Tasty, Heritage Foods, Lotte India, Dia Foods, Red Bull, and Monster, on notice for making claims like "100% natural," "zero maida," or "enhanced focus" without solid proof.
Now these companies have to either back up their claims or update their packaging so it's honest and clear.
Some brands relabel, check Jaivik Bharat
Some brands, including The Whole Truth and Cipzer, have already changed their labels to follow the new rules.
FSSAI is pushing for more transparency so shoppers aren't misled by clever marketing.
If you want to check if a product is truly "100% organic," look for the Jaivik Bharat logo; that's your sign it's legit.
And remember: just because something says "zero added sugar" or "high protein," doesn't always mean it's as healthy as it sounds.