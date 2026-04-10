India's fuel prices steady despite Iran Israel US tensions
Fuel prices across India haven't budged as of April 10, 2026, even though the global oil market is all over the place thanks to rising tensions between Iran, Israel and the US.
With worries about possible supply issues through the Strait of Hormuz, you'd expect a spike, but Indian oil marketing companies are keeping things stable by adjusting rates daily based on international trends.
Petrol diesel unchanged, Shell India hiked
The government has stepped up to shield people from sudden price jumps, so regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged: think ₹94.72 a liter for petrol in Delhi and ₹104.21 a liter in Mumbai.
However, if you're filling up with Shell's petrol and diesel rates, brace yourself: Shell India raised petrol and diesel rates on April 1, reflecting those higher crude costs on the global stage.