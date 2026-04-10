India's fuel prices steady despite Iran Israel US tensions India Apr 10, 2026

Fuel prices across India haven't budged as of April 10, 2026, even though the global oil market is all over the place thanks to rising tensions between Iran, Israel and the US.

With worries about possible supply issues through the Strait of Hormuz, you'd expect a spike, but Indian oil marketing companies are keeping things stable by adjusting rates daily based on international trends.