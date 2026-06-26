India's health ministry to simplify drug imports for research India Jun 26, 2026

India's health ministry is planning to simplify how drugs are imported for research and development.

Instead of going through a long licensing process, researchers and startups will just need to fill out an online form and get a quick acknowledgment before bringing in small amounts of drugs for testing.

The idea is to cut red tape, help new ideas move faster, and make life easier for scientists and pharma companies.