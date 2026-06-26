India's health ministry to simplify drug imports for research
India
India's health ministry is planning to simplify how drugs are imported for research and development.
Instead of going through a long licensing process, researchers and startups will just need to fill out an online form and get a quick acknowledgment before bringing in small amounts of drugs for testing.
The idea is to cut red tape, help new ideas move faster, and make life easier for scientists and pharma companies.
India proposes 12 months shelf life
Imported drugs would need at least 12 months of shelf life left under a proposed change, so there's more time to use them before they expire.
High-risk drugs like narcotics or live biologics still require prior licenses for import.
The government is asking for public feedback on these changes over the next 30 days.