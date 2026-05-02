India's heatwave hits 5.1C above normal as power demand peaks

U.N. warns heatwave threatens India's rice

It's not just about feeling hot—this kind of extreme weather puts India's food supply at risk.

According to a U.N. report, if these heatwaves keep up, farm work could be disrupted for most of the year, threatening crops like rice (which makes up a huge chunk of what people eat here).

The IMD expects this heatwave to subside toward the end of this week; even when thunderstorms pop up, they'll only cool things down briefly before more intense weather returns later this month.