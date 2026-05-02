India's heatwave hits 5.1C above normal as power demand peaks
India is in the middle of a brutal heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to 5.1 Celsius above normal and cities struggling to keep cool.
India's peak power demand just hit an all-time high, and warnings are out for big parts of the north, center, and east.
This extra-tough summer is being made worse by El Nino in the Pacific, which usually means hotter days and less rain for India.
U.N. warns heatwave threatens India's rice
It's not just about feeling hot—this kind of extreme weather puts India's food supply at risk.
According to a U.N. report, if these heatwaves keep up, farm work could be disrupted for most of the year, threatening crops like rice (which makes up a huge chunk of what people eat here).
The IMD expects this heatwave to subside toward the end of this week; even when thunderstorms pop up, they'll only cool things down briefly before more intense weather returns later this month.