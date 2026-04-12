India's IMD warns 3-6°C rise across north, central, east India
Heads up, IMD says temperatures in North, Central, and East India could rise by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
This gradual heat is because a weakening Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, along with multiple troughs and circulations, is influencing conditions, so expect things to get hotter than usual across these regions.
Northeast India to see heavy rain
While the North heats up, Northeast India is gearing up for heavy rain: Sikkim on April 12, Arunachal Pradesh on April 14, 15, and 18, with Assam and Meghalaya seeing downpours and winds up to 50km per hour on April 17-18.
Light rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (April 12 and 14-18), plus strong winds in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh.
Even East and South India will catch some light-to-moderate rain with gusty winds, so basically: keep an eye on the forecast wherever you are!