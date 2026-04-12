India's IMD warns 3-6°C rise across north, central, east India

Northeast India to see heavy rain

While the North heats up, Northeast India is gearing up for heavy rain: Sikkim on April 12, Arunachal Pradesh on April 14, 15, and 18, with Assam and Meghalaya seeing downpours and winds up to 50km per hour on April 17-18.

Light rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (April 12 and 14-18), plus strong winds in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh.

Even East and South India will catch some light-to-moderate rain with gusty winds, so basically: keep an eye on the forecast wherever you are!