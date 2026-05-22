India's informal sector reaches 15 cr jobs, 9.2 cr establishments India May 22, 2026

India's informal sector just broke records, with informal-sector employment crossing 15 crore in the first quarter of 2026, a solid 15% boost from last year.

The number of establishments also shot up by 17%, reaching 9.2 crore.

More people are running their own setups, with worker-proprietors now making up 61% of the workforce, while hired workers dropped to about one-fourth.