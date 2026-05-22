India's informal sector reaches 15 cr jobs, 9.2 cr establishments
India
India's informal sector just broke records, with informal-sector employment crossing 15 crore in the first quarter of 2026, a solid 15% boost from last year.
The number of establishments also shot up by 17%, reaching 9.2 crore.
More people are running their own setups, with worker-proprietors now making up 61% of the workforce, while hired workers dropped to about one-fourth.
Services sector posts 31% job gains
The services sector was the real game-changer here, driving a nearly 25% rise in establishments and a huge 31% increase in jobs.
Thanks to more local businesses and higher demand for services, this part of India's job market is thriving and making a big impact on employment overall.