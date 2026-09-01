India's July tea production drops 10% to 164 million kg
India
India's tea production dropped by 10% this July, landing at 164 million kilograms.
Blame goes mostly to heavy rains and floods in the north, especially Assam and West Bengal, both major tea hubs.
Assam alone saw its output fall by 13% compared to last year.
Southern gains balance northern tea losses
Assam Valley and Cachar faced sharp drops, while West Bengal's key regions like Dooars and Darjeeling also shrank by up to 15%.
Meanwhile, southern states had better luck: Tamil Nadu's production jumped by 22%, Kerala edged up slightly, and Karnataka soared by 41%, helping balance things out nationally.