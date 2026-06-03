India's latest health survey finds obesity and diabetes rates rising
India
India's latest health survey shows obesity and diabetes are on the rise.
Now, nearly one in three women and more than a quarter of men are overweight or obese, up from the previous survey (NFHS-5).
Diabetes numbers are climbing too, with almost 18% of women and 21% of men reporting high blood sugar or taking diabetes medication.
Southern, coastal obesity and diabetes spikes
Southern and coastal states are seeing the biggest spikes.
Puducherry tops the charts for women's overweight or obesity at 51.3%, while Andaman and Nicobar leads for men's overweight or obesity at 46.1%.
Kerala and Goa aren't far behind, with both obesity and diabetes rates well above the national average.
Public health experts point to changing lifestyles and aging as key reasons behind these trends.