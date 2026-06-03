India's latest health survey finds obesity and diabetes rates rising

Southern, coastal obesity and diabetes spikes

Southern and coastal states are seeing the biggest spikes.

Puducherry tops the charts for women's overweight or obesity at 51.3%, while Andaman and Nicobar leads for men's overweight or obesity at 46.1%.

Kerala and Goa aren't far behind, with both obesity and diabetes rates well above the national average.

Public health experts point to changing lifestyles and aging as key reasons behind these trends.