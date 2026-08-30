India's monsoon nearly 14% below normal as of Aug. 29

Because rainfall has been so patchy, sowing of all kharif crops is down nearly 2% from last year. Paddy fields shrank by over 3%, and maize planting dropped more than 4%.

12 states are facing major rain shortages (over 20%), with peninsular India reporting a deficit of more than 23%.

Even with forecasts for more rain in eastern regions, the overall shortfall isn't likely to improve much soon.