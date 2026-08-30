India's monsoon nearly 14% below normal as of Aug. 29
India
India's monsoon season is running nearly 14% below normal as of Aug. 29, even though some areas saw better showers this month.
Big states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and parts of the Northeast have been hit hardest (some with over 40% less rain since June).
India's kharif sowing down nearly 2%
Because rainfall has been so patchy, sowing of all kharif crops is down nearly 2% from last year. Paddy fields shrank by over 3%, and maize planting dropped more than 4%.
12 states are facing major rain shortages (over 20%), with peninsular India reporting a deficit of more than 23%.
Even with forecasts for more rain in eastern regions, the overall shortfall isn't likely to improve much soon.