India's petroleum minister to visit Qatar amid Middle East tensions
India
India's petroleum minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, will visit Qatar April 9-10, just as tensions are rising in the Middle East.
With recent disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments, prices in India have already felt the impact.
Minister seeks to secure fuel imports
India relies heavily on oil imports from this region, so keeping those energy lines open is a big deal.
Puri's trip is all about building stronger ties with Qatar and making sure India's fuel supply stays steady, even when things get unpredictable globally.