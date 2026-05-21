India's power demand reaches 265.44 GW as coal reserves hold
India
India just broke its all-time electricity demand record, reaching 265.44 gigawatts on Wednesday, beating even the previous day's peak.
The good news? Despite the record demand, power plants still have plenty of coal in reserve (about 52 million tons), so there is no risk of blackouts for now.
Domestic coal stocks nearly 49 million tons
Most of the coal is coming from domestic sources: 203 gigawatts worth of capacity has nearly 49 million tons stocked up, while imported coal plants have another 2.7 million tons ready.
Even with demand rising from FY26 to FY27, India's thermal plants are keeping pace, making sure Delhi stays powered up during these surges.