India's Power Ministry: coal to supply about 50% of electricity
India
Senior power ministry officials said on Thursday that coal will keep supplying about 50% of the country's electricity needs until at least 2035-36.
Even as renewables get a big push, officials say energy security comes first.
Aadhar Raj, joint secretary in India's Ministry of Power, said, "Thermal is here to stay for a long time."
India plans 315GW coal-fired capacity
To keep up with demand, India plans to boost its coal-fired capacity from today's 224 gigawatts to around 315 gigawatts by 2035-36.
Construction is already underway for an extra 50 gigawatts, and more projects are in the pipeline.
The government is also exploring coal gasification to cut down on imports and mix up its energy sources, a sign it is trying to balance growing needs with cleaner options.