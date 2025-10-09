India's renewable energy capacity hits 256 GW: What's the boost

As of September 2025, India's renewable energy capacity jumped to 256 GW, mostly thanks to a surge in solar and wind power. This growth shows India is serious about its clean energy goals and cutting down on fossil fuels.

Major projects rolled out in September, like a 1,000 MW solar project tender in Gujarat and a 3,000 MW solar plan by Coal India Limited.

Plus, a 600 MW solar-plus-battery project in Madhya Pradesh was awarded, and $2.25 billion in investments flowed in, with solar panel prices staying steady.

The Indian Energy Exchange reported trading nearly a billion green energy units in September—a 10% jump from August.

Even with some delays in power deals, experts are optimistic, pointing to a strong pipeline of 143 GW in upcoming projects and rising electricity demand.