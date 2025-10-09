'Shocked, but it's forgotten chapter': CJI Gavai after shoe attack 

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has said that the recent shoe-throwing incident at the Supreme Court left him "shocked" but is now "a forgotten chapter." The incident took place during mentioning hours on October 6 when CJI Gavai was sitting with Justice K Vinod Chandran. Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old advocate, threw a shoe toward the CJI, allegedly "unhappy" over his recent remarks in a case involving the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.

Hearing What CJI said While dismissing the case, CJI had said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something now." Kishore said he "couldn't sleep after that judgment" and claimed "the almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult." After throwing the shoe, he was removed from the courtroom by security personnel, but not before allegedly shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to Sanatana Dharma).

Incident aftermath CJI wasn't distracted during proceedings Despite the shock of the incident, CJI Gavai said he wasn't distracted during proceedings. "I told the lawyer who was arguing, you just ignore it. I am not distracted by all this," he told the Indian Express. He also said that he only heard the sound of the shoe swooshing past him. "Maybe it fell on some table or somewhere...I only heard him say, 'Maine Gavai saab ke taraf pheka tha...Perhaps what he threw landed somewhere else," he said.

Professional repercussions Bar Council of India suspended Kishore's practice license After the incident, the Bar Council of India suspended Kishore from practice immediately. The council said his conduct was "inconsistent" with "the rules and the dignity of the court." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also condemned the act as "completely unpardonable," but praised CJI Gavai's decision to not press charges against Kishore.