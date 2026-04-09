India's reservoirs show major drop ahead of summer peak
India
India's big reservoirs are seeing a major drop in water levels: less than 10% have more than 80% capacity, even after pre-monsoon rains kicked in from March.
Over half are below 45%, which is raising concerns for water supply and farming as summer heats up.
Central Water Commission notes uneven storage
Nationwide, reservoir storage sits at about 45%. The southern states are feeling it most: Telangana below 25% and Karnataka 32%.
Meanwhile, the west is doing a bit better at around 54%, and the north, central, and eastern regions are hovering between 42% and 52%.
The Central Water Commission says earlier rainfall gaps are still being felt.