India's reservoirs strained: 105 of 166 below 40%, farming threatened

Karnataka and Telangana at 19% capacity

Southern states are feeling it the most right now: Karnataka and Telangana are down to just 19% capacity, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu aren't far behind.

The upcoming monsoon (expected to start early in Kerala) might help, but forecasts warn there could be dry spells after mid-June.

Other states like Maharashtra, Goa, and Odisha are also reporting low levels, so this is really a nationwide issue that needs urgent attention.