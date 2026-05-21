India's reservoirs strained: 105 of 166 below 40%, farming threatened
India
India's water situation is getting pretty serious: 105 out of 166 major reservoirs are now below 40% full, and overall storage is just one-third of what it should be.
This means less water for farming, which could hit a lot of people hard if things don't turn around soon.
Karnataka and Telangana at 19% capacity
Southern states are feeling it the most right now: Karnataka and Telangana are down to just 19% capacity, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu aren't far behind.
The upcoming monsoon (expected to start early in Kerala) might help, but forecasts warn there could be dry spells after mid-June.
Other states like Maharashtra, Goa, and Odisha are also reporting low levels, so this is really a nationwide issue that needs urgent attention.