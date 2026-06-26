India's southwest monsoon 45% below normal from June 4-26 2026
India
The southwest monsoon is off to a slow start, with India seeing 45% less rainfall than normal between June 4 and June 26, 2026.
The IMD says clear skies have lingered over states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, right when the rains are usually in full swing.
Gujarat 84% deficit early July relief
Gujarat has been especially dry this year with an 84% rainfall deficit, while Maharashtra is experiencing below-average precipitation.
Madhya Pradesh (nearly 50%), Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also struggling with low rain.
Meteorologists say weak weather systems are holding things up but there's hope: a developing system over the Indian Ocean could bring relief in early July if conditions improve.