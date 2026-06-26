India's Supreme Court declares right to walk fundamental constitutional right

Qaneez Sukhrani to file contempt petition

Sukhrani says the city has not done enough and plans to file a contempt petition against officials for ignoring the court's order.

She points out that "public authorities must provide safe and unobstructed footpaths." It is now their duty.

Meanwhile, doctors report dozens of ankle sprains and serious falls every month due to broken sidewalks, especially hurting older people.

Experts warn that fixing footpaths is not just about comfort: it actually keeps people safe and cuts down on preventable injuries.