India's Supreme Court declares right to walk fundamental constitutional right
India's Supreme Court just declared that the right to walk, including having safe, usable footpaths, is a fundamental constitutional right.
Pune activist Qaneez Sukhrani, who has been pushing for better sidewalks, called it a major win for everyday people.
Her efforts already led to a 2025 high court order telling the Pune city authorities to repair footpaths and make them accessible for seniors and people with disabilities.
Qaneez Sukhrani to file contempt petition
Sukhrani says the city has not done enough and plans to file a contempt petition against officials for ignoring the court's order.
She points out that "public authorities must provide safe and unobstructed footpaths." It is now their duty.
Meanwhile, doctors report dozens of ankle sprains and serious falls every month due to broken sidewalks, especially hurting older people.
Experts warn that fixing footpaths is not just about comfort: it actually keeps people safe and cuts down on preventable injuries.