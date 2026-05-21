India's Supreme Court dismisses challenges and upholds stray dog sops
India
The Supreme Court has upheld India's official rules (SOPs) for managing stray dogs, backing the Animal Welfare Board's approach.
The court made it clear that while caring for stray dogs matters, people's safety in public spaces is just as important.
It dismissed challenges to these guidelines and asked if those supporting stray dogs would actually take responsibility if someone got hurt.
NALSAR University must accept liability
NALSAR University, which manages campus strays through a capture-sterilize-vaccinate-release plan, could continue only if it furnished an undertaking to the Vice Chancellor that it'll accept tortious liability for any stray dog bite incident on campus.
The court summed it up: animal welfare is great, but so is making sure humans are safe and protected.