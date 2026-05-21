India's Supreme Court dismisses challenges and upholds stray dog sops India May 21, 2026

The Supreme Court has upheld India's official rules (SOPs) for managing stray dogs, backing the Animal Welfare Board's approach.

The court made it clear that while caring for stray dogs matters, people's safety in public spaces is just as important.

It dismissed challenges to these guidelines and asked if those supporting stray dogs would actually take responsibility if someone got hurt.