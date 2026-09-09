India's Supreme Court to hear marital rape case September 9
The Supreme Court is set to hear a major case on whether non-consensual sex within marriage should be considered rape, starting September 9, 2026.
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear eight tagged matters, including challenges to a split Delhi High Court verdict from 2022, questioning why the law currently exempts husbands from prosecution if their wives are 18 or older.
Petitioners say law violates women's rights
Petitioners say this legal exception violates women's rights to equality and autonomy, arguing married and unmarried women deserve the same protection.
The government has raised concerns about wide social and legal impacts, calling for a careful policy approach.
The court will hear the center's position first before deciding on next steps, with senior advocates Indira Jaising and Karuna Nundy leading the charge for change.