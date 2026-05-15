India's Supreme Court to hold virtual hearings twice weekly
India
The Supreme Court of India just announced it will hold virtual hearings two days a week.
This step follows Prime Minister Modi's push for fuel-saving solutions, as fuel prices climb and environmental worries grow.
The idea is to cut down on travel while making sure people can still access the court easily.
Pandemic accelerated court technology adoption
Going virtual isn't just about saving fuel: it's also part of the courts getting more comfortable with tech, a shift that sped up during the pandemic.
The new schedule details are coming soon, but for now, it's clear this move helps both the planet and anyone who needs to attend court without all the hassle of traveling.