India's unemployment rate dips to 5.1% in August
India's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in August 2025, showing steady improvement for the second month in a row.
Both urban and rural areas saw fewer people out of work, with the male unemployment rate hitting its lowest in five months at 5%.
More women joining workforce
Women's participation in the workforce is picking up steam—32% of women aged 15+ were working in August, up from 30.2% just two months ago.
Their labor force participation also rose to 33.7%, with gains seen across both cities and villages.
Overall, more people are working or looking for work nationwide, as India's total labor force participation rate climbed to 55%.